Jason Isaacs lands CBS’ ‘Surgeon General’ pilot, while Jason Ritter joins FOX’s ‘Gavin & Stacey’ remake

There’s so much pilot casting to report that sometimes you’ve just gotta group things by first name.

In this case, TV favorites Jason Isaacs and Jason Ritter have both selected their pilots for the spring.

Isaacs, who told HitFix in January that he was already weighing several offers, has selected the lead role in CBS’ “The Surgeon General,” from “Lie to Me” creator Samuel Baum. The pilot, which will be directed by Rod Lurie, focuses on the Surgeon General, who Deadline refers to as “the most powerful doctor in America.” Leaving aside that ridiculous statement, the character has to deal with political and health-related drama.

Most recently seen on the small screen in NBC’s short-lived “Awake,” Isaacs’ other credits include Showtime’s “Brotherhood” and the “Harry Potter” franchise.

An Emmy nominee for “Parenthood,” Ritter will play the male lead in FOX’s remake of “Gavin & Stacey,” now titled “Friends & Family,” per Deadline . The show focuses on new couple Gavin (Ritter) and Stacey, who meet online and then have to bring their disparate lives together.

Ritter, previously a regular on “The Class,” starred in NBC’s “County” pilot last spring.