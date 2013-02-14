Jason Isaacs lands CBS’ ‘Surgeon General’ pilot, while Jason Ritter joins FOX’s ‘Gavin & Stacey’ remake

02.14.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
There’s so much pilot casting to report that sometimes you’ve just gotta group things by first name. 
In this case, TV favorites Jason Isaacs and Jason Ritter have both selected  their pilots for the spring. 
Isaacs, who told HitFix in January that he was already weighing several offers, has selected the lead role in CBS’ “The Surgeon General,” from “Lie to Me” creator Samuel Baum. The pilot, which will be directed by Rod Lurie, focuses on the Surgeon General, who Deadline refers to as “the most powerful doctor in America.” Leaving aside that ridiculous statement, the character has to deal with political and health-related drama.
Most recently seen on the small screen in NBC’s short-lived “Awake,” Isaacs’ other credits include Showtime’s “Brotherhood” and the “Harry Potter” franchise.
An Emmy nominee for “Parenthood,” Ritter will play the male lead in FOX’s remake of “Gavin & Stacey,” now titled “Friends & Family,” per Deadline. The show focuses on new couple Gavin (Ritter) and Stacey, who meet online and then have to bring their disparate lives together. 
Ritter, previously a regular on “The Class,” starred in NBC’s “County” pilot last spring.

Around The Web

TAGSGavin StaceyJASON ISAACSJASON RITTERpilot castingThe Surgeon General

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP