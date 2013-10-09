Jason Isaacs latest addition to Brad Pitt’s World War II thriller ‘Fury’

#Brad Pitt
and 10.09.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Jason Isaacs plays bad guys better than most actors, but for his next role, he”s on the winning side of the battlefield.

Isaacs is the latest name aboard “Fury”, director David Ayer”s upcoming tank thriller starring Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman and Michael Pena. The film is set during the final days of World War II and follows a five-man crew of an American tank who encounter a desperate group of German soldiers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isaacs is set to play “the confident captain and veteran on the team that Pitt”s character looks to for advice.”

“Fury” is shooting now in London.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt
TAGSBrad PittDAVID AYERFURYJASON ISAACSLOGAN LERMANMICHAEL PENASHIA LEBEOUF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP