Jason Isaacs latest addition to Brad Pitt’s World War II thriller ‘Fury’

Jason Isaacs plays bad guys better than most actors, but for his next role, he"s on the winning side of the battlefield.

Isaacs is the latest name aboard “Fury”, director David Ayer”s upcoming tank thriller starring Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman and Michael Pena. The film is set during the final days of World War II and follows a five-man crew of an American tank who encounter a desperate group of German soldiers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isaacs is set to play “the confident captain and veteran on the team that Pitt”s character looks to for advice.”

“Fury” is shooting now in London.