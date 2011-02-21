Jason Isaacs will star in NBC’s ‘REM’ pilot

02.21.11 8 years ago 4 Comments
Jason Isaacs has been cast in the lead role in “REM,” an NBC pilot from “Lone Star” creator Kyle Killen.
According to Deadline.com, Isaacs had been one of this pilot season’s most in-demand actors, drawing at least a half-dozen starring offers.
In the end, he selected “REM,” which focuses on a detective who has a serious accident with his wife and teenage son and begins to experience two very different realities, one presumably when he’s asleep and one presumably when he’s awake. But which reality is which? And how are the two realities feeding each other? 
Killen wrote the script for “REM,” but the series will be executive produced and run by Howard Gordon (“24”), according to the report. Tim Minear (“Terriers,” “Chicago Code”) would serve as a consulting producer.
Isaacs’ last regular American series gig was Showtime’s “Brotherhood,” but the “Harry Potter” co-star appeared in FOX’s “Pleading Guilty” pilot last development season. He’ll next be seen opposite Taylor Lautner in “Abduction.”

TAGSJASON ISAACSNBCREM

