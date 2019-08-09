Getty Image

A few weeks ago, The Rock joined Indigenous protestors on Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea. Lately though, an almost daily dose of support comes from Jason Momoa, who’s absolutely furious over a major construction project — for the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) — on what Indigenous Hawaiians consider the most sacred site on Earth. Momoa’s been live-streaming and Instagramming from the site for weeks, sometimes even with his children in tow, in an effort to halt progress on the $1.4 billion project. The thousands of protesters have been entirely peaceful (mostly aiming to block the construction road into the site), but nonetheless, dozens of activists have been arrested.

Momoa’s looking to spark even more fire over the ongoing construction on the dormant volcano, which the protestors feel is akin to a church, and he’s claiming to put Aquaman 2 on the table. The sequel’s production isn’t set to begin until 2020, but nonetheless, Momoa’s latest post urges people to pay attention: