Jason Momoa’s ‘Game of Thrones’ audition tape features intense dancing, intimidation

#Game of Thrones
10.19.14 3 years ago

Khal Drogo the…dancing Dothraki? Yes, here we go. Jason Momoa convinced “Game of Thrones” creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff that he was perfect for the part of the musclebound warlord by…intimidating the hell out of them, I guess, with an ancestral Maori war dance known as a Haka. The video below was actually taped at his second audition, where they asked him to repeat his previous off-camera performance to ensure I would have something to write about on a Sunday.

(via The Huffington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesJASON MOMOAJason Momoa Game of Thrones auditionKhal DrogoRIOT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP