Jason Momoa’s ‘Game of Thrones’ audition tape features intense dancing, intimidation

Khal Drogo the…dancing Dothraki? Yes, here we go. Jason Momoa convinced “Game of Thrones” creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff that he was perfect for the part of the musclebound warlord by…intimidating the hell out of them, I guess, with an ancestral Maori war dance known as a Haka. The video below was actually taped at his second audition, where they asked him to repeat his previous off-camera performance to ensure I would have something to write about on a Sunday.

(via The Huffington Post)