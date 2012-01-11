Jason Mraz sets release date for fourth studio album

Jason Mraz will release his fourth studio album on May 8.

There”s a pent-up demand for Mraz”s music, apparently: first single the sweet “I Won”t Give Up,” debuted on Billboard”s Digital Songs chart at No. 1, selling 229,000 copies in week one, after Mraz released a lyric video of the song on his website on Jan. 3.

Those numbers are enough for a No. 8 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.??That number is only 4,000 short of the best sales week from his 2008 smash, “I”m Yours,” which sold 233,000 copies during Christmas week of that year.

It is the first song to come in at No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart since Lil Wayne”s “She Will” featuring Drake last August. ??

The new album has no title yet, but Mraz”s promotional slate for the set kicks off on Jan. 20 when he performs live from the Bing Bar at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The acoustic set, which takes place at 1 p.m. Mountain Time, will stream on his Facebook page.??Next, Mraz will perform “I Won”t Give Up” on “Today” on Feb. 16.



Mraz previously told Billboard that the new album will feature “less horns, more piano and guitar textures (and) more vocal landscapes.”

