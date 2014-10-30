Jason Reitman gets ‘Casual’ with Hulu

Jason Reitman is coming to television, but not traditional television. Hulu announced this morning a straight-to-series order for “Casual,” a new comedy which will be executive produced by Reitman.

Slated to be a half-hour, single-camera comedy series, “Casual” will be written by Zander Lehmann. It is the tale of “a dysfunctional family with a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister.” The two will experience dating (not each other, presumably), living together, and raising a teenager.

The Oscar-nominated Reitman (“Up in the Air,” “Men, Women, & Children”), who has previously worked in TV directing two episodes of “The Office,” will helm the first episode of “Casual.” The first season will run for 10 episodes.

Speaking of the producer, Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President and Head of Content for Hulu stated that Reitman, “uniquely blends comedy and drama in a way that touches the human spirit. We are honored to work with him to bring the next distinctive voice, Zander Lehmann, to television.”

There is no word of casting at this moment, nor of a launch date, but the announcement does say that it will air in 2015.