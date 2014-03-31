Jason Sudeikis and Rebecca Hall to get cosy in ‘Tumbledown’

When Jason Sudeikis presented at the Oscars earlier this month, it was as good an indication as any that the industry no longer sees him simply as an overgrown “Saturday Night Live” comic. And while his films thus far (a small role in “Drinking Buddies” notwithstanding) have been in a fairly broad mainstream comic vein, he's evidently looking to class things up a bit with something a little more festival-friendly. “Tumbledown,” an independent romantic comedy in which he stars alongside Rebecca Hall, has begun shooting in Massachusetts — filling in for Maine, apparently.

In the film, Hall plays a recently widowed woman struggling to write a biography of her late husband — a highly regarded musician. Sudeikis plays the brash academic who collaborates with her on the project; they clash, but I'm guessing not for too long. It sounds to me an awful lot like an Amerindie answer to “Three Colors: Blue,” though it probably isn't.

The supporting cast includes Blythe Danner, “Glee” star Dianna Agron, Griffin Dunne, Joe Manganiello and Richard Masur. Director Sean Mewshaw and writer Desiree Van Til are both making their feature debuts; the pair previous collaborated on the 2004 short “Last Night,” which starred Frances McDormand and premiered at the Venice Film Festival. They also both acted as executive producers on last year's Oscar-nominated documentary short “Open Heart.”