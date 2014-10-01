Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Maya Rudolph, Peter Dinklage join ‘Angry Birds’

(CBR) Sony Pictures and Rovio has announced an all-star voice cast for “Angry Birds” that includes Peter Dinklage, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader and Maya Rudolph.

They”re joined in the animated adaptation of the popular mobile game by Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon, Tony Hale, Ike Barinholtz, Hannibal Buress, Cristela Alonzo, Jillian Bell, Danielle Brooks, Latin musician Romeo Santos, and YouTube stars Smosh (aka Ian Andrew Hecox and Anthony Padilla).

“I”m extremely proud of this cast. Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Danny, Bill, Maya, and Peter bringing these characters to life,” producer John Cohen said in a statement, “but they”re surrounded by an all-star ensemble of emerging comedic talent – these are some of the funniest people out there today, and we”re thrilled to have them all on board.”

Directed by animation veterans Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly, “Angry Birds” is scheduled to arrive July 1, 2016.