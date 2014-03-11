Jason Sudeikis stepping in for Chevy Chase in long-delayed ‘Fletch Won’

Can Jason Sudeikis fill Chevy Chase's shoes?

The former “Saturday Night Live” star is in talks to play the wise-cracking investigative reporter Fletch in Warner Bros.' long-planned action-comedy “Fletch Won.”

Chase — who also made a name for himself on “SNL” — famously played the role in 1985's hit “Fletch” and its 1989 sequel “Fletch Lives.” Both films were directed by Michael Ritchie.

“Fletch Won” will be an origin story, and is expected to be the first film in a big screen franchise based on Gregory McDonald's mystery novel series which is comprised of 12 books, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The reboot has been stuck in various stages of development for years, with multiple producers and writers working on the project.

David List, who manages the McDonald estate, is producing alongside Anonymous Content's Steve Golin and Michael Sugar. No writer or director have yet been named.

Sudeikis recently starred in the comedy hit “We're the Millers,” and will soon be seen in “Horrible Bosses 2.”