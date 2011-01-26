Javier Bardem heads for ‘The Dark Tower’ for Ron Howard

If this happens, I think it might be one of the coolest franchise casting choices in recent memory, and I applaud Universal and Ron Howard for thinking outside the box like this.
Word is that Ron Howard has officially offered the lead role to Javier Bardem, whose surprise nomination for “Biutiful” this week must make them feel even better about the choice. Evidently, he has not said yes yet, but the conversation is happening. There were rumors in a few other places that had Christian Bale at the front of the list, but right now, it seems like Bardem’s got the role in the bag.
What I find intriguing is that he’s not just signing on for one movie, but for three movies as well as at least one season of television episodes. I’ve written before about how unusual the release plan is, but there’s no other way to approach Stephen King’s sprawling series. You have to think big, and this is a truly novel solution to a very real creative problem.
Bardem is an interesting choice precisely because he’s not a giant box-office name. For Imagine and Universal to decide that they are placing the full weight of this franchise on an actor as well-liked as Bardem without some guarantee of box-office… that’s the sort of risk I like seeing someone take.
And I think Bardem has the chops to really personify the loneliness and the sacrifice that are such a major part of Roland. Of course, casting the people around him, including the three companions who accompany him on the trip, is just as important, but I’d say Bardem is a hell of a place to start.
In addition to Bale, Viggo Mortensen was reportedly one of the top picks for the role, but it looks like he’s going to end up doing “Snow White and the Huntsman” instead. At this point, Universal may end up working with both of their top Roland choices, which puts them in a very good position indeed.
We’ll have more as “The Dark Tower” draws closer.
I just don’t think this movie/series will happen. If the guys who made LOST had to throw in the towel because they couldn’t get their heads around it how the hell is Akiva Goldsman going to make it work?
A PG-13 DARK TOWER from the writer of BATMAN AND ROBIN? No thanks.
I must admit, I have become less wary about this project since this news broke, even as a longtime DT fan who love the idea of a Cuse/Lindelof adaptation. I had pictured Ciaran Hinds, Ralph Fiennes or maybe even Mads Mikkelsen for Roland. I hadn’t considered Bardem, but if he stays with his gaunt “Biutiful” appearance, he would be very good indeed. The accent isn’t a problem since no one has determined just what the High Speech sounds like (NERD ALERT) and Roland is described as having a funny way of talking anyway. Of course, all of this excitement is premature, seeing as how he hasn’t signed on to anything yet. What’s more, the guy just had a kid. Signing on for an epic trilogy (AND miniseries) will take up a huge chunk of the next few years. He may be the kind of person who wouldn’t mind missing the first few years of his child’s life for the sake of his career, but somehow I doubt it.
Anyway, as I’ve said before, you could build a time machine and go directly back to 1966, kidnap Eastwood from the Good, Bad and The Ugly set and bring him back to play Roland, and I still wouldn’t be completely on board because Akiva Goldsman is involved. Ron Howard has made some very good films and can be hit-or-miss, but Goldsman is a fucking hack, pure and simple. I wouldn’t let him script a 4th-grade stage show.
I’m down.
I’m very curious about these rumors of them approaching Jennifer Carpenter for Susannah. That’s touchy, but I’m willing to be open minded about it. Carpenter could play a hell of a schizophrenic.
Hey, Drew:
Whatta you make of those other casting rumors that arrived earlier, the ones that indicated that the part of Susannah might end up being changed from a black woman to a white one? The names I’ve heard are Jennifer Lawrence and…uh…some French/Moroccan model/actress.
I’ve yet to be convinced that Ron Howard’s the man for this job, but my love for the “Dark Tower” series is going to prevent me from rooting against this project irregardless of who they stick in the director’s chair (that said, if Uwe Boll was suddenly given carte blanche by Universal, I might have to take up arson and suicide-bombery). My main concern is that he’s not as genre-friendly as, say, JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof were (and, yes, I know the dude directed “Willow” and “Splash”: two lightweight genre films does not a genre-friendly director make, and though we could stretch Ron Howard to fall under the “genre-friendly” banner, I think most would agree that it’s not what he’s known for), and that he’s simply not the right guy for the job.
If those rumors about recasting Susannah as a white woman prove to be true, I’m gonna have to take that as an indication that Howard’s not married to the source material. Scratch that, I’m going to have to take that as an indication that Howard’s not treating the source material with respect.
Here’s hoping those rumors are false, but I’m wondering what you make of all that. Think there’s an issue changing Susannah’s race? And if not, why?
Whoops: Jennifer Carpenter– not Jennifer Lawrence. My bad.
What about the blue-bombardier eyes of Roland? And the fact that’s he’s Tall and Skinny?
I don’t know.. Bardem seems like an case of the director thinking outside the box slightly too much.
I’ll be excited to see Stephen King play Stephen King from 1974. In an interview, Stephen King could talk about Stephen King playing Stephen King but then the Beam might disappear.
They’re gonna have to eliminate that subplot, right? Or at least rewrite it? There’s no way they’re actually going to bring Stephen King in to play himself, is there?
Why not go the next logical step, and have Roland, Eddie, and Susannah travel to our world so they can meet Ron Howard on the set of “The Dark Tower”. And in that reality, Viggo Mortensen’s playing Roland and Susannah’s– gasp– black!
Not a fan of this casting at all. Bardem is a great actor, so I won’t write the project off just yet, but I’ve just become much more skeptical that it will work. Viggo or Michael Parks would have been better choices. Also, if they keep the Stephen King subplot, I think they should get Joe Hill to play him!