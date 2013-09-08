Jaw-dropping Venice awards make a defiant anti-mainstream statement

VENICE – “I have a feeling Bertolucci’s going to be a bit spikier than that,” a colleague said to me yesterday, after I ventured my not-at-all confident prediction that Hayao Miyazaki’s romantic animated biopic “The Wind Rises” would win the Golden Lion. To some extent, actually, we agreed. This year’s Bertolucci-led jury didn’t exactly seem likely to hand the top prize to the comfortingly middlebrow “Philomena,” however much the crowds at Venice wanted them to: with other jurors including Andrea Arnold, Pablo Larrain and Carrie Fisher, it was hard to tell just what they’d agree on, but the odds were firmly stacked against it being safe.
Well, Bertolucci was a bit spikier than that, all right.
Tonight’s Venice awards ceremony was the most surprising — and the most contentious — I’ve seen in the time I’ve been tracking film festivals. As I watched it play out in a press room filled mostly with hot-tempered Italian journalists, one announcement after another met with lusty booing, and Bertolucci proceeded to heap glittering prizes upon some of the most critically unpopular films of the festival. So hostile was the room by the time the Golden Lion was announced that my hopes were raised for Bertolucci to aggravate onlookers even further by tapping Jonathan Glazer’s profoundly polarizing “Under the Skin” for the honor. It wasn’t to be; the jury aggravated them instead by picking one of the least talked-about films in Competition.
You’d have expected the crowd to be reasonably in favor of an Italian film taking Venice’s top award: it hasn’t happened since Gianni Amelio’s “The Way We Laughed” in 1998. (Amelio, as it happens, was also in Competition this year, though he left empty-handed.) But a puzzled collective murmur, interspersed with some isolated, half-hearted claps, greeted the news that this year’s Golden Lion winner is Gianfranco Rosi’s “Sacro GRA,” a documentary about life at the edges of the circular Roman highway of the title. In hindsight, we should have seen an Italian win coming, what with Bertolucci as jury prez, and the festival celebrating its 70th anniversary, but you still probably wouldn’t have bet on it being this.
First screened on Thursday, by which time many journalists had already packed their bags for Toronto, the film met with a muted if not impolite critical response: non-Italians, in fact, seemed more responsive to what was widely labelled a curio, though the consensus was that the film was unavoidably a niche proposition, unlikely to set international art houses alight.
Catching up with it at its post-ceremony screening, I was more taken with it than most: a diffuse spaghetti-junction of lives in the margins, glowingly shot in a tenderly observational mode, it struck me as a street-level counterpart to the year’s other Roman social wallow, Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Great Beauty.” The premise suggests humorless vérité, but this is funny, poetic stuff; it never quite organizes its strands into something approaching momentum, but it’s never dull either. I can see why Bertolucci and his colleagues felt they were making an exciting choice here, even if the film’s crossover appeal is unavoidably limited.
“It could have been worse,” the aggrieved Swedish journalist next to me muttered. I had already gathered just how much worse, from his perspective, it could have been by the volume of his jeers when Bertolucci, a tellingly miscievous smile on his face, announced the first award of the Competition: the Special Jury Prize for German formaslist Phillip Groning’s “The Police Officer’s Wife,” a film that met with vicious catcalls at its press screening early in the festival, and did so again tonight. An unremittingly downbeat, three-hour study of a respectable middle-class family torn asunder by brutal domestic violence, it didn’t attract criticism for its hope-free content as much as its highly affected construction: the film is broken into 59 “chapters,” ranging in length from a few seconds to 10 minutes, each one bracketed with a slow fade to/from black, accompanied by cards stating “Beginning of Chapter X” and “End of Chapter X.”
It’s a maddening, deliberately distancing ploy that does little to enhance or connect the individual scenes — many of which are quite stunning in their intimate horror, making it all the more frustrating that Groning has decided to lock his very fine actors into such a self-admiring directorial conceit. Yet I wasn’t as mad at “The Police Officer’s Wife” as some were: its structure was fundamentally misguided but almost fascinatingly perverse, and it struck me as just the kind of commendably impossible experiment that Special Jury Prizes should probably be reserved for, particularly in a Competition lineup this short on great or even fully realized films.
Having dropped that bombshell, the jury then proceeded to mollify middlebrow sensibilities with the next few awards. The Marcello Mastrianni Award for teenage “Joe” star Tye Sheridan went down well, even if most would agree that there wasn’t much in the way of competition. The Best Screenplay win for “Philomena” was, predictably enough, greeted with elated cheers; put it down to Catholic empathy, but it seems the Italians adore Stephen Frears’ film even more than the British will. Steve Coogan and co-writer Jeff Pope weren’t there to accept the award, unable to tear themselves away from their Toronto Film Festival duties. Coogan can afford to be blase, even if his presence would have brightened up a speedy, laughless ceremony: “Philomena” seems primed to get him a BAFTA nod, if not more.
That win fed expectations of an accompanying victory for Judi Dench — those were the very two awards “The Queen” took in 2006, after all — but the jury wasn’t going to indulge the unchallenging crowdpleaser any further. Instead, Best Actress went to another veteran, Italian stage star Elena Cotta, for her turn as a stubborn Sicilian elder holding down one half of a car-based battle of wills in “A Street in Palermo.” I missed the film myself, though the win was a warmly received one. Italian cinema, oddly enough, rarely debuts its showcase films at Venice — a Paolo Sorrentino, for example, is always going to get snatched up by Cannes first — but Bertolucci’s jury gave the local industry plenty to celebrate last night.
A national cinema that Venice continues to promote more than its rivals on the festival scene is Greece. Cannes may have got the ball rolling when Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Dogtooth” won Un Certain Regard in 2009, but it’s Venice that has sustained the mini-revival since, adventurous placing Athina Rachel Tsangari’s “Attenberg” (2010) and Lanthimos’ follow-up “Alps” (2011) in Competition, where they both won awards. The filmmakers were too closely tied for claims of a Greek New Wave to rings entirely true, but this year, Alexandros Avranas’ “Miss Violence” suggested there is indeed something in the water: unrelated, but self-evidently influenced by Lathimos’ and Tsangari’s deadpan extremism, it is also now the country’s most loftily rewarded festival title in recent years.
The presentation of the Best Actor award to “Miss Violence” lead Themis Panou didn’t raise too many eyebrow. As I said in my predictions piece, that particular contest was a lean one, and Panou had been earmarked as one of its strongest possibilities for his turn as a warped patriarch whose schlubby demeanor belies his capacity for violence and sexual perversity.
But if the gathered press managed polite applause for Panou’s win, the mood in the room soured when Bertolucci announced, immediately afterwards, that “Miss Violence” had also taken the Silver Lion for Best Director. Avranas’ film hadn’t been quite as hostilely received at its initial screening as “The Police Officer’s Wife,” though it parks its car in a similar garage, portraying as it does a family paralyzed by irredeemable moral corruption: teen suicide, incest and underage prostitution are all part of the cheerful mix here. I found the film’s transgressions a little too calculated (and, in some cases, blatantly telegraphed) to be truly shocking, and the film isn’t as sophisticated an exercise an tone as the more ironic “Dogtooth,” to which it’s obviously in thrall — but its craft is immaculate. (I reviewed the film for Variety here.)
Icily deliberate as it is, “Miss Violence” is practically a mainstream thriller compared to the jury’s more anticipated choice for the Grand Jury Prize, Tsai Ming-liang’s “Stray Dogs.” A broken-family drama to sit proudly alongside Avranas’ film and “The Police Officer’s Wife,” which enterprising art house bookers could perhaps program as a seven-hour triple bill of undiluted despair, it was more gladly received by the press, many of whom had it pegged for the Golden Lion.
Perhaps that simply comes down to brand familiarity — Tsai is a former Golden Lion winner, after all — because “Stray Dogs” was as punishing an endurance test as anything in Competition. Only 136 minutes, but made to feel significantly longer by its reliance on long, unbroken single takes — up to 15 minutes in length — it’s a story of breadline living on the fringes of Taipei that mixes social-realist grit with the odd fanciful flourish, as in its much talked-about centerpiece scene, an 11-minute take in which our protagonist (Tsai regular Lee Kang-sheng) tearily smothers, cradles and eats a raw cabbage his daughter had been keeping as a doll.
I was less enamored of the film than some of my colleagues (coincidentally, it’s another one I reviewed for Variety), but the fact that something this off-piste was widely seen as the establishment auteur choice for the jury is indicative of just how far left Venice’s programming has veered of late. With Cannes (and now, to some extent, Toronto) denying them more accessible A-list auteur works, films that would otherwise be pushed to the fringes here become main attractions.
It’s telling that Abdellatif Kechiche was fostered by Venice with “The Secret of the Grain” and “Black Venus,” but moved to Cannes when he made a film with as much crossover potential as “Blue is the Warmest Color.” Steve McQueen debuted “Shame” on the Lido and the festival was desperate for him to return with “12 Years a Slave” — but Fox Searchlight, correctly forecasting massive Oscar buzz, decided to forgo the possibility of European awards and unveil it in the more mainstream arenas of Telluride and Toronto. It may yet prove a smart move.
Even a film that did make it to Venice — Alfonso Cuaron’s spectacular opener “Gravity” — made it on the condition that it not play in Competition. Warner Bros. generally avoids European Competition slots for its prize ponies, but it was a glaring absentee from a lineup that had less need of its Hollywood glitz than simply the breadth of its directorial vision. “Gravity” remained the high point of the festival for a number of critics (this one included), which is both a blessing and a curse: every festival programmer dreams of finding something so successful for the notoriously tricky opening slot, but when nothing else in the official selection — and, in this case, nothing in line for the festival’s awards — can surpass it, that flying start can backfire on the remaining 10 days of the festival.
Which is not to say that Bertolucci’s jury would have given “Gravity” an award had it been made available to them. They certainly had fine options in the Competition lineup that are, if not universally accessible, likelier to reach international audiences than most of the films they singled out for attention, from Kelly Reichardt’s moody eco-thriller “Night Moves” to Xavier Dolan’s dazzling Highsmith-Hitchcock riff “Tom at the Farm” to Merzak Allouache’s polished, exotically flavored melodrama “The Rooftops” to the aforementioned, and thrilling, “Under the Skin.”
Bertolucci’s jury may simply have been picking the films they liked most, but when the films they liked most are also the ones that strayed most extravagantly from even art-film standards of narrative convention and entertainment value, the sense of an agenda emerges anyway. It goes without saying that none of the jury’s four favorites — “Sacro GRA,” “The Police Officer’s Wife,” “Stray Dogs” and “Miss Violence” — will be seen soon in a multiplex near you, but they all pose formidable challenges even to specialty distributors, even with the not-terribly-marketable boost of a Venice award.
It seems significant that Tsai announced, in the press notes for “Stray Dogs,” that he is “tired of cinema,” and no longer has any interest in (if indeed he ever did) “the kinds of films that expect that patronage of cinema audiences.” The jury’s choices last night amount to a similar statement. It’s always encouraging when major fests fight the fight for the little guys, but this slate of winners is such a defiant, even perverse, statement against the mainstream that you wouldn’t blame outside onlookers for scratching their heads and going so far as to question the festival’s real-world relevance against a less curated fest like Toronto, or a more glamorously artistic one like Cannes.
No two juries are alike, so you can’t identify voting trends in festivals the way one does with the Academy, but it’s worth noting that “Sacro GRA,” while perhaps the most obscure, in a recent run of Golden Lion winners with limited currency on the international art house circuit: those Venetian laurels didn’t encourage many to see (or, in some cases, even to distribute) Aleksandr Sokurov’s “Faust” or Kim Ki-duk’s “Pieta.” (In contrast, in back-to-back years almost a decade ago, the Golden Lion launched Mike Leigh’s “Vera Drake” and Ang Lee’s “Brokeback Mountain” to healthy exposure and long awards-season runs.)
Cannes, meanwhile, has had its most roundly well-received run of Palme d’Or winners in ages, with “The Tree of Life,” “Amour” and now “Blue is the Warmest Color” all attaining the status of art house event pictures. If the last three years underline just what different paths Europe’s two premier festivals are now following, here’s hoping the recent ballsiness of Venice’s programming and jury decision-making doesn’t gain it an overly restrictive reputation for exclusivity. Meanwhile, distributors: take a chance on “Sacro GRA.” You might be surprised.
A very thought-provoking reflection on the festival, Guy. Thanks.
First of all thanks for your coverage Guy. It is very greatly helpful to people who have an interest in cinema (not just main stream cinema) and who are not able to visit these festivals themselves.
And now I will seek to propose a theory. Most of the cinema critique or analysis that we read today is necessarily segregated by language. So I read (and am able to read or can read) only English language coverage. Consequently my view of cinema will be limited to what critics or writers in US and UK are saying.
And therein lies the rub, the entirety of focus of cinema (in US and UK), the purpose of cinema even, the meaning of cinema from August onwards tends so heavily towards the Oscars that anything not in line for Oscars falls to the wayside as completely irrelevant or disposable. This is a very damaging trend.
I will give you an example. I visit film forums because the conversation there can be potent and news can be swifter and varied. In almost all these places, the entire interest in Venice hinged on the fact whether Dench will win Actress or not. That’s it. Had she won, some importance might have been attributed to Venice, in the absence of such an award for her, Venice has already faded into obscurity for most people, nobody is going to read about these films or watch them (even by downloading illegally!). These films (the award winners) have no life at all in the context of English speaking audiences. Nil. None.
I would say this is somewhat even more damagingly extended even to critics and writers about cinema. Scarce anybody will spare a moment on these films (except you and a few others) when so many Oscar films are to be written about.
This phenomenon does not afflict Berlin (which is already marginalized) and Cannes because they escape the 6 month Oscar season glut. They are outside and thus are safe. Any film events which take place within this 6 month march to the Oscars HAVE to be part of the Oscar season or else NO SALE.
I think Faust is a masterpiece, a visionary film. Dunno about Pieta or Sacro GRA but Venice (or its jurors) are nothing if not brave. They have not let themselves be driven like cattle in this long march towards the Oscars. They have very coolly been indifferent to Oscars and gone with their gut, with their head held high.
And herein lies the final result, if not completely set in stone, but atleast gradually materializing, the Oscars (designed to bring out the best in cinema) are maybe unconsciously causing its death and ruin.
Well, I bet you that Venice would have loved to have Gravity in the main competition, but that was impossible to achieve. It’s not like the people behind Venice are some holy patronages of great independent cinema. They do a fine job, but you have to ask yourself: What do you prefer? A broad amalgamation of the best of both American and global filmmaking as in Cannes or less prestigious titles as in Venice (this years’ crop looks really thin from an outsider’s perspective). I guess you are right that Cannes manages to escape the shadow of Oscar, mainly because the festival takes place in May, but it also has to do with earning the status of being a thing in and of itself, that is difficult to achieve for less prestigious festivals. At least, Venice has gained some reputation as a possible launch pad for Oscar contenders, that is better than being wholly neglected. It’s even possible that we get to hear about exciting movies that we might get a chance to check out that we wouldn’t have been aware of without the extra coverage that the Oscar prism secures for this particular festival.
But, it’s true what you say about the skewed perspective of the English-language press. I come from Denmark and every year the major newspapers cover Venice quite thoroughly and they never engages in Oscar speculations. For Continental Europeans the great heritage of Berlin, Cannes and Venice are far more important than whether they have anything to contribute to the annual and always ongoing Oscar saga.
Also, thanks to Guy for some great coverage! Always appreciated.
I had to do a double take when I saw news articles about the supposed “controversy” of Pieta getting the top prize in last year’s Venice festival over The Master. Pieta was brilliant, it’s in my top 5 films for 2012. The Master was a mind-numbingly boring film with wonderful performances; it deserved the acting awards, but that’s all it deserved. Why the critics were so in love with it is beyond me; it wasn’t even particularly profound, it was obvious where it was going and what it was all about pretty much as soon as Philip Seymour Hoffman appeared.
I think you raise some interesting points Red_Wine about how important arthouse and world cinema is considered in the “real world” with so much emphasis from mainstream US (and possibly UK) media being on the Oscars. Especially with the rise of Twitter and the obsession of some critics/bloggers to be the FIRST to steer the conversation of a film’s Oscar chances, unfortunately that means many other films that need a voice to champion them to the masses get completely lost in the shuffle. I have my doubts that any mainstream media (like EW) will even mention the winners of the Venice film festival at all (but they will probably have articles about how well-received 12 Years a Slave, Gravity, Dallas Buyers Club, etc. have been at Toronto,) although I wonder if it is really a new trend at all? I kinda feel like festival films with Oscar potential have always gotten more ink from the press (and therefore, more relevance for audiences) than the obscure art films that only the most devoted of cinephiles would give to shakes about.
I guess the noise coming from Toronto is just much more noticeable now, since so many people react at one time to films as they premiere and try to decide the Oscar fates of each film, which means any non-Oscar (or marketable genre/mainstream) films don’t stand a chance. I will admit it was way more difficult to find reviews of many of the films in competition (or in any of the side strands, for that matter) at Venice than it was for the big ticket films at Toronto. That’s why Guy (and other similar critics like him, which there are only a few) are such an important resource of news and reviews of smaller films at the major film festivals. It’s almost a little subversive (in a wonderful way) that we get such thorough coverage about films that couldn’t be farther from Oscar films, on a site that specifically provides the “deepest” of awards coverage.
I know I was a much more casual Oscar-obsessed film fan when I first stumbled upon this site in 2008, and I know my interest in non-Oscar films has only grown b/c of the exposure to films that I may not have otherwise heard about, specifically thanks to the coverage that Guy (and Kris) are able to provide at the various film festivals throughout the year. But in reality, with so many other outlets for entertainment (not to mention the enormous amount of films that are released each year) only the most obessive of cinephiles, like the ones that visit sites like this, would really take much stock into films that aren’t ever going to be considered by the Oscars – it’s just a shame that the trend is making it even more difficult for the already miniscule number of potentially interested fans to be exposed to these “obscure” films in the first place.
Sokurov’s “Faust” is finally getting a US release this November by a very niche botique arthouse distributor “Leisure Time Films”. “Pieta” had enough gore and violence to get a larger distributor in Drafthouse Films, but I’m unsure if Sacro GRA will find a home in the US at all, and if it does I expect it to end up in the hands of a very small distributor like Leisure Time Films. “Stray Dogs” will have a hard time too, but I could see it being picked up because of its directors name alone. “Miss Violence” and “The Police Officer’s Wife” seem like to movies that might just be skipped all together.
I’m not so sure that “Stray Dogs” will find a distributor based on the director’s name alone. His last film “Faces” – from Cannes 2009 – still has not found a distributor in the US, so I find it unlikely that a film that seems extremely niche (aka unwatchable by general audiences) will get much of a release at all in the US. I’d be happy to be proven wrong, but I’m not holding my breath. I think you are spot on about all of the other Venice award winners – it’s probably going to be a long time and require a lot of effort in order to actually see any of these movies.
You are right. I did not do my homework on Tsai Ming-Liang’s US releases. If so it makes the case even more difficult for it to get a distributor. In its favor could possibly be the arrival of CinemaGuild in the US which has been willing in past years to pick up more auteur oriented and difficult films (Anatolia, Turin Horse, Nights Across the Street), but Stray Dog may be harder for audiences than those.
Also Guy, did you get a chance to see Garrel’s “Jealousy”. If you did, is it any better than his last “Burning Hot Summer”?
I’m afraid I didn’t — my screening schedule and review roster were too packed, so it was one of the Competition films I decided to let go. But the general consensus was that it was a significant improvement on A Burning Hot Summer (which, I confess, I walked out of in 2011).