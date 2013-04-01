Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon sing about ‘Tonight Show’ hosting kerfuffle

If you love musical meta-commentary on late-night hosting decisions, you’ll perhaps be amused by this clip of Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon singing about the non-stop media speculation regarding “Tonight Show” hosting duties.
Set to the tune of “Tonight” from “West Side Story,” the song premiered as a bridge between Monday night’s “Tonight Show” and Tuesday morning’s “Late Night” and featured the two hosts talking on the phone about the endless scrutiny they’ve faced in recent weeks amidst rumors that NBC is hoping to push Leno aside and move Fallon into the 11:30 hour sooner rather than later.
“I’ve been through this before, you know,” Leno tells Fallon before the music begins.
The song, which addresses NBC’s late-night succession plan, Fallon’s ability to play to a younger demo and the variably jesting possibilities of Leno heading to FOX or, heaven forbid, taking over for Letterman ends on an almost melancholy note, but there are chuckles in-between.
Check it out:
Funny enough….hopefully this’ll end up better than the whole Conan debacle.
Anybody catch Jimmy singing “I like you” followed by Jay singing “you like me”?
If Leno gets a show on another network I hope he can still do “Headlines.”
Jay Leno has a GREAT singing voice. Why doesn’t he do more of it. He and Jimmy sound wonderful together.
Clever idea, too bad my disdain for Leno made it hard to enjoy. All I could see from this was Jimmy sucking up to Jay and Jay wallowing in self pity.
Is hard to imagine who those NBC execs think. They make one decision after another as evidenced by the last time they did this to Jay and their decisions on the Today show which ruined it. I found CBS this AM after that with Charlie Rose and like it so much better. I will be watching where Jay goes and will follow him..he is a class act and is still #1 which makes this whole thing seem senseless.