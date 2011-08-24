Jay-Z, Kanye keep the â€˜Throneâ€™ warm at No. 1 on album chart

#Adele #Beyonce #Jay Z #Kanye West
08.24.11 7 years ago

Jay-Z and Kanye West”s “Watch the Throne” is still king at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, for a second week. The collaborative set endured a 59% sales decrease to 177,000 copies.

Adele”s “21” is back in the top 3 ranks, by rising No. 4 to No. 2 with 80,000 (+10%). “Now 39” sits tight at No. 3 for a second week (63,000, -42%), Luke Bryan”s “Tailgates & Tanlines” slips No. 2 to No. 4 (53,000, -64%) and Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” ascends No. 6 to No. 5 (37,000, +5%).
 Eli Young Band’s “Life at Best” debuts at No. 6 with 35,000, a high-water mark for sales and charting. The country act”s previous “Jet Black & Jealous” (2008) bowed at No. 30 with 16,000.
Eric Church”s “Chief” dips No. 5 to No. 7 (31,000, -14%).
Blue October’s “Any Man in America,” out on their own label, has a No. 8 start with 27,000. Their 2009 album “Approaching Normal” (Universal Motown) only peaked at No. 13, but moved 37,000 in its first week.
Beyonce”s “4” descends No. 7 to No. 9 (25,000, -6%) and “Kidz Bop 20” stays at No. 10 for a second week (24,000, -4%).
Album sales for the week are down 10% compared to last week and up 5% compared to the same week last year. Sales are up 2% for the year so far.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele#Beyonce#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSadeleBEYONCEBlue OctoberEli Young BandERIC CHURCHjason aldeanJay ZJayZKANYEKanye Westkidz bop 20luke bryannow 39The Billboard 200

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP