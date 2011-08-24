Jay-Z, Kanye keep the â€˜Throneâ€™ warm at No. 1 on album chart

Jay-Z and Kanye West”s “Watch the Throne” is still king at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, for a second week. The collaborative set endured a 59% sales decrease to 177,000 copies.

Adele”s “21” is back in the top 3 ranks, by rising No. 4 to No. 2 with 80,000 (+10%). “Now 39” sits tight at No. 3 for a second week (63,000, -42%), Luke Bryan”s “Tailgates & Tanlines” slips No. 2 to No. 4 (53,000, -64%) and Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” ascends No. 6 to No. 5 (37,000, +5%).

Eli Young Band’s “Life at Best” debuts at No. 6 with 35,000, a high-water mark for sales and charting. The country act”s previous “Jet Black & Jealous” (2008) bowed at No. 30 with 16,000.

Eric Church”s “Chief” dips No. 5 to No. 7 (31,000, -14%).

Blue October’s “Any Man in America,” out on their own label, has a No. 8 start with 27,000. Their 2009 album “Approaching Normal” (Universal Motown) only peaked at No. 13, but moved 37,000 in its first week.

Beyonce”s “4” descends No. 7 to No. 9 (25,000, -6%) and “Kidz Bop 20” stays at No. 10 for a second week (24,000, -4%).

Album sales for the week are down 10% compared to last week and up 5% compared to the same week last year. Sales are up 2% for the year so far.