Jay-Z posts new song in ‘Glory’ and honor of his and Beyonce’s new baby

Jay-Z made a song just for you, baby.

He and wife Beyonce welcomed their first child into the world this weekend, in case the story hasn’t gotten around to breaking your Internet yet today. And thus, he has deemed his new daughter Blue Ivy Carter “the most beautiful girl in the world” in a rap track posted to his lifestyle website Life And Times.

“Glory” has the veteran rapper all misty-eyed, admitting some of his own failings, and the failings of his father. But between the sentimental beat and the amended text on the post (“Life just got REALLY good.”), it’s all gushy baby-love.

“Baby I’ll paint the sky Blue / my greatest creation was you,” he touts, calling it early that Blue Ivy will be “a younger smarter faster me.” Hov also injects some unexpected, highly personal info into his rhymes: “Last time the miscarriage was so tragic/We was afraid you’d disappear/But nah baby you magic.”

There’s also the recorded sound of a baby crying, leaving the open-ended question: this be Blue’s first recorded track? Got to get an early start…

The birth of the most famous and talented baby in the world is only the start to what could be a busy year for Jay-Z. There’s talk of a follow-up to “Blueprint 3” dropping in 2012, and the “Watch the Throne” tour just ended with the prospect of more to be done with partner Kanye West. Beyonce, on the other hand, will likely be taking some down time, after a year promoting “4” and “Live at Roseland” and, well, bearing a child.

Listen to Jay-Z’s “Glory” here.