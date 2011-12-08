Jay-Z set to headline Carnegie Hall’s first hip-hop series

Jay Z will be headline two shows at New York”s Carnegie Hall on Feb. 6-7. The two concerts are benefits for the United Way and Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation (Carter is Jay Z”s real name).

“It”s every artists dream to play a venue as legendary as Carnegie Hall,” said Jay Z in a statement. “The fact that I can use the arts and my talent to benefit the education of the next generation of artist, entrepreneurs and great thinkers makes for a legendary night. I”m proud to be a part of the continuing work of United Way of New York City and expanding the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation.”

Tickets, which go on sale on Dec. 12 as private ticket packages. are a little pricy: $500 to $2500, according to Billboard. No word on which guest will be joining Jay Z, but we have to believe his wife, Beyonce, who will be about to pop with their first baby by then, won”t be one of them.

Any remaining single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 30.

Jay-Z founded his scholarship fund in 2002, with much of the $1.4 million in scholarship money already awarded going to kids in the Brooklyn neighborhood where he was raised

