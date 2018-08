Jay-Z is giving fans “unprecedented” backstage access to his recent eight-concert run at the new Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 24-minute short, entitled “Where I’m From” (a reference to the multiplatinum rapper’s Brooklyn origins), offers a behind-the-scenes look at the recent concert series, which ran from September 28-October 6 at the brand-new arena.

Watch the full documentary below and let us know what you think.