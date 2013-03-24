Jean Smart replaces Jane Adams in NBC’s Craig Robinson comedy pilot

NBC is staying in the Jean Smart business.

Following Jane Adams’ (“Hung”) exit from the network’s untitled Craig Robinson comedy pilot following last week’s table read, Smart has stepped in to fill the actress’s shoes in the role of Jeannette, an “erratic, stressed-out” junior high school principal. Smart recently enjoyed an Emmy-nominated, seven-episode guest arc on NBC’s now-defunct Kathy Bates drama “Harry’s Law” in that series’ second season.

The single-camera sitcom, which centers on a “rough-edged” musician (Robinson) adjusting to his new job as a music teacher in a big-city middle school, comes from “Office” writers Greg Daniels and Owen Ellickson, the latter of whom penned the script.

The story was broken by Deadline.

Smart is a three-time Emmy winner and seven-time nominee; she most recently won the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in ABC’s “Samantha Who?” opposite Christina Applegate.

