Jeff Bridges faces trolls, dragons and Julianne Moore in ‘Seventh Son’ trailer

07.11.13 5 years ago

After dealing with ghosts in “R.I.P.D.,” Oscar winner Jeff Bridges will face an entire realm of supernatural evil in the upcoming fantasy film “Seventh Son.” The film’s initial trailer was released today. 

After escaping prison, an evil witch named Mother Malkin (Julianne Moore) seeks revenge on her captor, Master Gregory (Jeff Bridges). He must step up the training of his new apprentice, Tom Ward (Ben Barnes), in order to save humankind from Malkin’s wrath.

The film is based on “The Last Apprentice,” the first of thirteen books in Joseph Delaney’s “The Wardstone Chronicles” series and looks extremely reminiscent of the recent glut of fantasy films and TV shows.

The trailer promises an abundance of fantasy fare, including witches, dragons, trolls, CGI ghosts, swords, cloaks and everything else that’s been seen on the big and small screen over the last few years in projects like “The Hobbit,” “Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter,” the “Narnia” films and “Clash of the Titans.” What seems to set “Seventh” apart is the unlikely inclusion of such high-caliber performers as Moore and Bridges, who both seem to be leaning more toward overtly commercial fare lately (“Carrie” for the former, “Tron Legacy” and “R.I.P.D.” for the latter).

Watch it here:

Bridges seems to be having fun, sporting some intricate facial hair, using a low voice and indulging in some martial arts action. Likewise, Moore excels at over-the-top wickedness and is rarely seen in such an effects-heavy film. 

“Seventh Son” also stars Alicia Vikander, Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Olivia Williams, Antje Traue (“Man of Steel”) and Djimon Hounsou.

Sergei Bodrov (“Mongol: The Rise of Genghis Khan,” “Prisoner of the Mountains”) directed from a screenplay by Matt Greenberg, Charles Leavitt and Aaron Guzikowski.

“Seventh Son” opens January 17, 2014.

Are you excited for the film? Does it look like a faithful adaptation of the book?

