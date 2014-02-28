Jeff Goldblum too busy with aliens to worry about dinosaurs

(CBR) Jurassic Park is opening for business for a fourth time next summer, but Dr. Ian Malcolm”s invitation must have been lost in the mail.

Actor Jeff Goldblum tells The Huffington Post he won”t appear in 2015′s “Jurassic World”, and not for lack of interest.

“They haven”t called me for “4,”” he said. “Nobody asked me.”

It sounds as if Goldblum would”ve been game for reprising his role as the slick chaos theorist, but he”s also “perfectly satisfied with the two that I did. I”m still satisfied with that and I”ll be the first in line to see anything else.”

Thankfully for Goldblum fans, the actor looks set for “Independence Day 2”.

“Yeah, they”ve talked to me about it and I”ve talked to them about it and they”re excited and I”m anxious and I”m eager to see – I haven”t read anything – what they cook up,” he said. “You know, I think they”re trying to put it together.”

