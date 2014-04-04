‘Jem and the Holograms’ to start shooting ‘right away’

(CBR) It was only two weeks ago that “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” director Jon M. Chu announced plans for a live-action film based on the 1980s animated series “Jem and the Holograms”, and it doesn”t look like he, horror producer Jason Blum and talent manager Scooter Braun are wasting any time.

“We start shooting right away,” Blum tells Collider. “Very soon. In like three weeks.” He also said the film will have a PG rating.

This kind of quick turnaround is pretty common for Blumhouse Productions, which made “The Purge” sequel in the year following the original”s release. Known for micro-budget horror offerings, Blum explained why he”s going a completely different route in taking on “Jem”.

“Most of the time, low-budget wide release is scary, but if you have a brand, I think you can do a low-budget wide release movie that isn”t necessarily scary,” he said. “So, that”s why we”re doing “Jem”. It”s our model, it”s just a different genre. It”s Jon M. Chu directing, and he”s awesome.”

Speaking of Chu, he appeared in a new video posted on JemTheMovie.com, where he gave viewers a tour of the production office and also showed off a few of the fan-submitted costumes, songs and audition videos.