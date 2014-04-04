‘Jem and the Holograms’ to start shooting ‘right away’

and 04.04.14 4 years ago

(CBR) It was only two weeks ago that “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” director Jon M. Chu announced plans for a live-action film based on the 1980s animated series “Jem and the Holograms”, and it doesn”t look like he, horror producer Jason Blum and talent manager Scooter Braun are wasting any time.

“We start shooting right away,” Blum tells Collider. “Very soon. In like three weeks.” He also said the film will have a PG rating.

This kind of quick turnaround is pretty common for Blumhouse Productions, which made “The Purge” sequel in the year following the original”s release. Known for micro-budget horror offerings, Blum explained why he”s going a completely different route in taking on “Jem”.

“Most of the time, low-budget wide release is scary, but if you have a brand, I think you can do a low-budget wide release movie that isn”t necessarily scary,” he said. “So, that”s why we”re doing “Jem”. It”s our model, it”s just a different genre. It”s Jon M. Chu directing, and he”s awesome.”

Speaking of Chu, he appeared in a new video posted on JemTheMovie.com, where he gave viewers a tour of the production office and also showed off a few of the fan-submitted costumes, songs and audition videos.

Around The Web

TAGSjason blumJEMJem and the HologramJON M. CHUscooter braun

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP