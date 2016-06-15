Jennifer Aniston is joining Key and Peele in ‘Storks’

The cast of Storks has found a new Friend.

Jennifer Aniston is among the voice cast for the upcoming animated movie, EW reported. She”ll play the mother of an only child who really wants a baby brother. The movie is about a workaholic bird trying to find the right home for an “unauthorized” baby girl who was born when a stork (Andy Samberg) accidentally activated the Baby Making Machine.

Storks writer/co-director Nicholas Stoller told EW the film is “a love letter to parenthood,” inspired by his experiences raising two girls.

Also lending their voices to Storks are Kelsey Grammer, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Ty Burrell, and Katie Crown.

You can see what Aniston”s mom character looks like in the image below, along with her animated movie husband, Ty Burrell:

It won”t be the first time the Friends alum has voiced the mother of an animated character – she supplied the voice of Hogarth”s mom in The Iron Giant.

Storks opens in theaters on September 23, 2016.