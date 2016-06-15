Jennifer Aniston is joining Key and Peele in ‘Storks’

#Jennifer Aniston #Animation
06.15.16 2 years ago

The cast of Storks has found a new Friend.

Jennifer Aniston is among the voice cast for the upcoming animated movie, EW reported. She”ll play the mother of an only child who really wants a baby brother. The movie is about a workaholic bird trying to find the right home for an unauthorized baby girl who was born when a stork (Andy Samberg) accidentally activated the Baby Making Machine.

Storks writer/co-director Nicholas Stoller told EW the film is “a love letter to parenthood,” inspired by his experiences raising two girls.

Also lending their voices to Storks are Kelsey Grammer, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Ty Burrell, and Katie Crown.

You can see what Aniston”s mom character looks like in the image below, along with her animated movie husband, Ty Burrell:

It won”t be the first time the Friends alum has voiced the mother of an animated character – she supplied the voice of Hogarth”s mom in The Iron Giant.

Storks opens in theaters on September 23, 2016.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Aniston#Animation
TAGSANIMATIONFriend deliveryJENNIFER ANISTONStorks

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP