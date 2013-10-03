Listen: Jennifer Hudson teams with Forest Whitaker for ‘Black Nativity’ single

Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker have a message for you: “Be Grateful.”

The “Black Nativity” co-stars team up on the first single from the musical drama’s forthcoming soundtrack, a reworking of the classic Walter Hawkins gospel tune that starts off with Whitaker’s not-bad crooning before transitioning into Hudson’s reliably powerful vocals.

“Be grateful/Cause there’s someone else who’s worse off than you,” sings Hudson, wringing the emotion out of every last note. “Be grateful/Cause there’s someone else who’d love to be in your shoes.”

Also featured on the track is co-star Jacob Latimore, lending some support along with an ever-present backing choir. You can listen to the full song below.

Based on the famed stage play of the same name, “Black Nativity” also stars Angela Bassett, Tyrese Gibson, Mary J. Blige, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Nas. You can watch the first trailer here.



The “Black Nativity” soundtrack is slated for release on November 5. The film itself hits theaters on November 27.