Jennifer Hudson’s new set â€˜I Remember Meâ€™ to feature Alicia Keys, R. Kelly

#Jennifer Hudson
01.20.11 8 years ago

Grammy and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson is finally prepared to release her sophomore set, due March 22. “I Remember Me” is the follow-up to her 2008, self-titled set.

The first single is titled “Where You At” and features another chart-topping R&B singer, R. Kelly. It heads to radio on Jan. 24 and will be available for early download for a short period sometime next week via jenniferhudson.com.
Click here to listen to a 30-second sample from “Where You At.”
The album”s title is “based on a poem written by Jennifer,” according to a release. Songwriter Ryan Tedder co-wrote the track itself.
Other contributors to “I Remember Me” include Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Rich Harrison, Ne-Yo and Stargate.
“I”m excited about this album because it”s almost like a renewal for me, reflected through the chapters of my life,” Hudson says. “I”ve called it ‘I Remember Me” because of the journey I”ve been on. I”ve learned that life constantly surprises you, no matter your plans. My fans have been so loyal, I feel like they have been on this journey with me and I can”t wait for them to hear the new album.”
Her debut “Jennifer Hudson” won a a Grammy for best R&B album and topped out at No. 2 on The Billboard 200; notably, that good news that week was marred by tragedy, when her mother, brother and nephew were allegedly murdered by Hudson”s former brother-in-law. He is currently awaiting trial.
Hudson was initially propelled into the public eye during the third season of American Idol. She later took home an Oscar statuette for her appearance in “Dreamgirls.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Hudson
TAGSAlicia Keysi remember meJENNIFER HUDSONR. KellyRyan Tedder

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP