Jennifer Hudson’s new set â€˜I Remember Meâ€™ to feature Alicia Keys, R. Kelly

Grammy and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson is finally prepared to release her sophomore set, due March 22. “I Remember Me” is the follow-up to her 2008, self-titled set.

The first single is titled “Where You At” and features another chart-topping R&B singer, R. Kelly. It heads to radio on Jan. 24 and will be available for early download for a short period sometime next week via jenniferhudson.com

Click here to listen to a 30-second sample from “Where You At.”

The album”s title is “based on a poem written by Jennifer,” according to a release. Songwriter Ryan Tedder co-wrote the track itself.

Other contributors to “I Remember Me” include Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Rich Harrison, Ne-Yo and Stargate.

“I”m excited about this album because it”s almost like a renewal for me, reflected through the chapters of my life,” Hudson says. “I”ve called it ‘I Remember Me” because of the journey I”ve been on. I”ve learned that life constantly surprises you, no matter your plans. My fans have been so loyal, I feel like they have been on this journey with me and I can”t wait for them to hear the new album.”

Her debut “Jennifer Hudson” won a a Grammy for best R&B album and topped out at No. 2 on The Billboard 200; notably, that good news that week was marred by tragedy, when her mother, brother and nephew were allegedly murdered by Hudson”s former brother-in-law. He is currently awaiting trial.

Hudson was initially propelled into the public eye during the third season of American Idol. She later took home an Oscar statuette for her appearance in “Dreamgirls.”