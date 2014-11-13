Jennifer Lawrence defends Josh Hutcherson in new ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ clip

#Jennifer Lawrence
11.13.14 4 years ago

“Ask yourself, can you trust the people you're working with?”

The love triangle in “The Hunger Games” series is gets even more complicated in the midst of global rebellion in the upcoming “Mockingjay – Part 1,” as a new clip illustrates.

Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Gale (Liam Hemsworth) argue about a message from a visibly shaken and emaciated Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), who's been captured and possibly brainwashed by the evil Capitol. Is he really fighting for the other team? Is it all part of a ruse? Will Katniss' feelings for Peeta cloud her judgment?

The clip is shown as part of a “Good Morning America” interview with the three leads, who also discuss the end of the saga, various upcoming projects, and hanging out off the set. Then they take “Hunger Games” and pizza-related questions from “super-fans” in the audience.

Watch it here:

More ABC US news | ABC Health News

“Mockingjay” also stars Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Woody Harrelson, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Julianne Moore and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” opens November 21, with “Part II” following in November 2015.

