Jennifer Lawrence, 'Game of Thrones' stars hit the "X-Men: Days of Future Past' premiere

05.11.14

Easily one of the most anticipated movies of the summer (in fact, it was no. 1 on HitFix's countdown), “X-Men: Days of Future Past” had its world premiere in New York Saturday night with a slew of big names on hand.  That being said, it didn't recreate the spectacle of having the old and new “X-Men” casts appear on stage together that we saw last July at Comic-Con. That massive amount of starpower (and Oscar winners and nominees) was clearly a once in a lifetime moment.

Ian McKellen, Halle Berry and Anna Paquin weren't on hand. Let's hope they were all preoccupied with other paying endeavors.

And, of course, director Bryan Singer, who is now the subject of two sex abuse lawsuits, was nowhere near the event.  That was a given.

Happily, two of the biggest stars in the world, Jennifer Lawrence and Hugh Jackman, made their way down the red carpet. And, Michael Fassbender, Patrick Stewart, Ellen Page and James McAvoy ain't chopped liver either. 

“Potential” spoiler warning:  If you “possibly” don't want some of the secrets of the movie spoiled do not click on tabs 12 and 13.   This is only conjecture, of course, but better safe than sorry.  If you care.

Check out the dazzling Ms. Lawrence and even a smiling Fassbender in the embedded gallery in this article.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens nationwide on May 23.

