Jennifer Lawrence gets start dates for ‘Hunger Games’ and ‘X-Men’ sequels

If I were a betting man, I’d bet that Gary Ross does end up making the second film in the “Hunger Games” series.
Whoever ends up directing the film, it’s going to have to shoot this fall, and that means the heat is on for Simon Beaufoy, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “Slumdog Millionaire,” to get the script in shape. If Ross does return, he and Suzanne Collins are going to take a crack at it again as well, and that’s going to take a little time. They’ve got to be working at a gallop right now.
And now that the schedule is set for “Catching Fire,” Fox is able to claim a January start date for a sequel to “X-Men: First Class,” once again directed by Mathew Vaughn. And just like that, Jennifer Lawrence is sort of officially a movie star.
As much as I’m excited to see the second “Hunger Games” movie, I’m much more interested in seeing how Vaughn follows up his first film in the “X-Men” series. He’s building his own continuity, that Hugh Jackman cameo not withstanding, and that means he can do pretty much whatever he wants for the second film. He’s got a pretty great cast that’s only gotten cooler since he used them. I assume both James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender will be back, and I hope they also bring back Rose Byrne and Oliver Platt on the government side, with Jason Flemyng, Zoe Kravitz, and Fassbender on the “evil mutants” side, and McAvoy joined by Nicholas Hoult, Caleb Jones, and Lucas Till on the “good mutants” side. That’s a lot of cast to play with, and that doesn’t even take Jennifer Lawrence into account.
Interestingly, Mystique emerges as a natural candidate for the main character in the second film, because she’s probably the single most divided soul in the film. After all, it was Charles who took her in when they were both kids, and she’s always been close with him. But she finds herself drawn to Erik because of his philosophical take on the difference between mutants and humans. I thought it was striking that the main difference in their POVs in the first film was that Charles thought she needed a cure and Erik did not. I hope to see Charles mature in this film, and I think Mystique’s got to be wrestling with her feelings as well as her guilt for her part in Charles getting shot and, presumably, paralyzed.
It sounds like 20th Century Fox could have easily leaned on the language of the contract that they signed for Lawrence on the first film to compel her to come back to work for them, no matter when Lionsgate wanted to shoot. According to the story that Kim Masters published at the Hollywood Reporter, Fox made the concession, agreeing to go second in exchange for Lionsgate holding to a tight and shorter-than-they’d-like shooting schedule. It’s a win-win situation for both companies, because they each benefit from Lawrence getting more exposure, and they both offer her very good roles worth playing.
I’m curious to see if they can keep pace between the “X-Men” and “Hunger Games” films all the way through the end of either Vaughn’s time on the films or the most-likely second half of the two-part “Mockingjay.” I’m also curious to see how many times Jennifer does this without wearing down. Whatever happens, she’s going to be front and center in pop culture for a while, which suits me just fine.
Oliver Platt is dead
Hahaha. It would be great if they brought him back though. Every film needs a little Platt.
For my part, I hope they don’t make Mystique the main character. I think concentrating too much on a single character never works for the X-men.
The earlier X-men comics and films were basically The Wolverine Show. Fortunately, Grant Morrison and Joss Whedon proved that Wolverine is only good when used in moderation.
However, with Jennifer Lawrence’s newfound Hunger Games fame, I can totally see the producers making her character more prominent, just for the box office draw. I can also see them bringing Michael Fassbender’s Magneto more to the forefront, to the point that he eclipses James McAvoy’s Prof. X, due to all the critical acclaim Fassbender received this year.
It’s too bad really. Writing the X-men has always been a balancing act, and I’d love to see some of the minor characters like Havok and Banshee get some screen time and character development. But with some of the cast now becoming superstars, I wouldn’t be surprised if the supporting cast was either written out or killed off to give the stars more screen time.
Yes, and Charles *was* paralyzed as evidenced by him being in the wheel chair at the end.
Why is Mockingjay gonna be a two-part? I read the book and thought it could be adapted into one movie just fine.
It’s just Drew joking about how taking the final book of a series and dividing it into two parts seems to be the standard operating procedure these days (eg. Deathly Hallows Parts One and Two, Breaking Dawn Parts One and Two, etc.)
It’s not just Drew who has brought this up. Entertainment Weekly has also mentioned that Mockingjay may be split into two movies. I agree with you, Ricardo; it’s unnecessary for this particular book.
Necessity has nothing to do with it.
If movie studios can get along, maybe we all can. Meanwhile, Fox can concentrate on “Planet of the Apes”.
Jennifer Lawrence is the most talented young actress out there and she also seems like a down to earth person. I’m glad she’ll be in both films.