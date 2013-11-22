Jennifer Lawrence gives Jon Stewart a real good talking to on ‘The Daily Show’

#Jon Stewart #Jennifer Lawrence #The Daily Show
11.22.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

It’s pretty clear that Jennifer Lawrence is completely exhausted from doing non-stop “Catching Fire” press, but somehow her tiredness only makes her more hilarious. She totally called Jon Stewart out for the way he runs his “Daily Show” interviews, and Jon looks legitimately embarrassed by what she reveals. But you can tell he also kind of loves it. What a masochist!

CNN breaking news alert: Jennifer Lawrence is aware that there were news alerts about her haircut.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Stewart#Jennifer Lawrence#The Daily Show
TAGSCATCHING FIREHELEN MIRRENJENNIFER LAWRENCEJON STEWARTTHE DAILY SHOWthe hunger games

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP