Jennifer Lawrence photobombs Taylor Swift on the Golden Globes carpet, remains perfect

01.12.14

These days, it simply isn’t a proper red carpet unless Jennifer Lawrence is doing her patented photobomb. And who better a target than her fellow teen icon, Taylor Swift? After trying to steal her formidable spotlight, Jennifer told Taylor she had planned to push her down the stairs, which would have been an equally gif-able, if not significantly more sinister moment.

And with that, the Golden Globes are shaping up to be a good time for all.

