Jennifer Lawrence photobombs Taylor Swift on the Golden Globes carpet, remains perfect

These days, it simply isn’t a proper red carpet unless Jennifer Lawrence is doing her patented photobomb. And who better a target than her fellow teen icon, Taylor Swift? After trying to steal her formidable spotlight, Jennifer told Taylor she had planned to push her down the stairs, which would have been an equally gif-able, if not significantly more sinister moment.
And with that, the Golden Globes are shaping up to be a good time for all.
I don’t like Jennifer Lawrence. She seems desperate for attention!
Oh and Taylor Swift is any better? That bitch doesn’t deserve shit.
Jennifer Lawrence is awesome. She’s simply a down-to-earth person who hasn’t let game go to her head. She’s well-grounded but also a prankster who likes to have fun. Get over your judgmental selves and just let the lady be herself and stop downing her as attention-seeking and classless just because she chooses to have fun and spread joy rather than be a stuck-up snob. I think judging someone for being themselves is tasteless and classless…
That picture is hilarious, beautiful dress with Lawrence sporting an evil expression.
Oh and regarding being desperate for attention, I believe that’s an essential ingredient in being an actor.
I personally enjoy her antics, the days she starts taking herself too seriously will be a sad day for red carpets and press junkets everywhere.
Actually, not all actors are desperate for attention in that sense, and I work in a theatre in London so I’ve met a lot of them. Most actors wouldn’t photobomb someone. I don’t find it funny or cute, just classless.