Jennifer Lawrence salutes in new ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ image

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson give the District 11 salute in a brand-new image from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
The new photo, which debuted exclusively over at Yahoo! Movies, shows the two former Hunger Games winners (Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, respectively) flanking Elizabeth Banks’s gaudily-outfitted Effie Trinket on a stage.
In other news, Lawrence and Hutcherson are now officially confirmed for this week’s San Diego Comic-Con, where they’ll be participating in a “Catching Fire” Q&A alongside co-stars Liam Hemsworth, Lenny Kravitz, Jena Malone, Jeffrey Wright, Willow Shields, and director Francis Lawrence. A new trailer is also set to debut at the panel, which is slated for Saturday at 1:35pm in Hall H.
Check out the image below, then let us know whether you’ll be attending the “Catching Fire” panel in the comments.
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is slated for release on November 22. San Diego Comic-Con runs form July 18-21.
i just love love love thier cloths here!! no way it’s in district 11 cuz they were there in the trailer and they were dressed diffrently i think haymitch told them to do this salute in every district so it won’t look like a sign against the capitol…
