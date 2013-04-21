Jennifer Lawrence-starrer ‘American Hustle’ to resume filming in Boston

“American Hustle” is getting back on track.

The David O. Russell thriller starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams and “Silver Linings Playbook” trio Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper is set to resume filming in Boston on Monday, three days after production was shut down due to the intensive manhunt for bombing suspects Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who on Friday were captured and killed, respectively, by law enforcement officers.

“American Hustle” had been shooting in nearby Worcester until Wednesday, when production moved to the shell-shocked city that on Monday afternoon was rocked by two bomb blasts at the finish line to the Boston Marathon. The deadly explosions killed three people and injured 183.

Based on the so-called “ABSCAM” operation, “American Hustle” centers on Mel Weinberg (Bale), a con artist who teamed with the FBI in the 1970s on a massive undertaking to root out Congressional corruption. Lawrence is playing the role of Weinberg’s wife Marie, while Cooper is portraying FBI agent James Boyle and Amy Adams is playing Weinberg’s mistress and partner-in-crime Maxine Gardner.

