Jennifer Lawrence talks about butt plugs on ‘Conan’

12.19.13 5 years ago

Of course Jennifer Lawrence appeared on “Conan” and told a story about butt plugs. Would you expect anything less from the patron saint of down-to-earthness and hilarity? Also, can someone please write a comedic version of “50 Shades of Grey” for Jen to star in?

Thanks.

