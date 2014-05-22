Jennifer Lawrence talks about puking in front of Miley Cyrus on Oscar night

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence has been making the press rounds promoting “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and that included an appearance “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Wednesday night. The occasion brought with it a delightful anecdote of that time the “American Hustle” star blew chunks at a fancy Oscar party.
Actually, the appearance was taped a month ago (strange). So since then, this yarn about the foregoing of her Oscars spirits in front of Miley Cyrus as been floating about. And, well, it's kind of hilarious.
Yeah, yeah, we all know Lawrence is a natural and charismatic as all get out. But she was cracking me up throughout this interview. I think the “Hustle” role came close, but I feel like, as good as she's been in a number of things, nothing has quite captured that inherent spirit about her yet. I'm sure that won't be the case for long, though.
“I've never gone out after Golden Globes or Oscars. I'm just so sick of people by that point,” the actress joked. “But this time I was like, 'I'm going out.' And I puked. There's this big, fancy party, this Guy Oseary and Madonna party. If you get invited you're, like, super important. And I puked on his porch! I was in such bad condition and I looked behind me while I'm puking and Miley Cyrus is there, like, 'Get it together.'”
Yeah, it's probably pretty bad if Miley Cyrus is giving you social cues.
Anyway, you can listen to the story yourself below. She also talks about bringing her friend along on this, her third trip to the big dance, and all the shenanigans that ensued. (Hint: Brad Pitt smelled like sandalwood.)
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters Friday. Oh yeah, and it's pretty good.
I love this chick!!
i love this chick!!
Cyrus giving anyone “shape up!” cues is like a homeless person giving you spare change.
Except Cyrus is quite successful and liked by a lot of people. But of course, just because she’s too racy for you that implies all kinds of extremes.
I totally love this girl too, and I’m a great grandmother! She is so real, unpretentious, and talented! You go girl, and puke when you need to lol…
Foregoing not ‘forgoing’. Also very bad use of the word.
I’ll be sure to tell David Milch you said so.
I’ve always delighted in how he used it so elegantly in an episode of “Deadwood.” Al Swearengen watches his lackey, Dan Dority, through a morning fog as he investigates a dead man in the street one morning, only to see the back flap of Dan’s pajamas unbuttoned, his rear hanging out. “Would you close your flap, that I don’t forego my boiled eggs,” Swearengen asks with trademark snark. I took a liking to it and have used it ever since.
Of course, that’s David Milch, only a genius and master of the English language. I’ll take my cues from Mike, message board troll, from now on.
(All the same, thanks for the spelling correction.)
While it *is* a poor choice for that sentence, it can actually be spelled either way.
Are we sure the meaning of the word “spirits” in this instance isn’t flying by some?
Anyway, moving along…
I was hoping the story was Miley was so gross that Jennifer puked on her.
Now, seriously, I have trouble watching this video without laughing out loud. And by this, I mean really, really loud! My God, this girl is a real force of nature! She’s a phenomenon, without a hint of doubt. I mean, think about it. In the history of time, rarely can you find an actress and a star of her caliber being such a down-to-earth, authentic, spontaneous, hilarious and utterly unpretentious person. I just love her so much! And by this, I mean SO MUCH!!!