Jennifer Lawrence talks about puking in front of Miley Cyrus on Oscar night

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence has been making the press rounds promoting “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and that included an appearance “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Wednesday night. The occasion brought with it a delightful anecdote of that time the “American Hustle” star blew chunks at a fancy Oscar party.

Actually, the appearance was taped a month ago (strange). So since then, this yarn about the foregoing of her Oscars spirits in front of Miley Cyrus as been floating about. And, well, it's kind of hilarious.

Yeah, yeah, we all know Lawrence is a natural and charismatic as all get out. But she was cracking me up throughout this interview. I think the “Hustle” role came close, but I feel like, as good as she's been in a number of things, nothing has quite captured that inherent spirit about her yet. I'm sure that won't be the case for long, though.

“I've never gone out after Golden Globes or Oscars. I'm just so sick of people by that point,” the actress joked. “But this time I was like, 'I'm going out.' And I puked. There's this big, fancy party, this Guy Oseary and Madonna party. If you get invited you're, like, super important. And I puked on his porch! I was in such bad condition and I looked behind me while I'm puking and Miley Cyrus is there, like, 'Get it together.'”

Yeah, it's probably pretty bad if Miley Cyrus is giving you social cues.

Anyway, you can listen to the story yourself below. She also talks about bringing her friend along on this, her third trip to the big dance, and all the shenanigans that ensued. (Hint: Brad Pitt smelled like sandalwood.)

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters Friday. Oh yeah, and it's pretty good.