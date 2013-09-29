Jennifer Lawrence to cameo in ‘Dumb and Dumber To’

Jennifer Lawrence is making a little detour into gross-out comedy territory.

The Oscar-winning actress is set to make a cameo in Peter and Bobby Farrelly’s long-delayed sequel as a younger version of Kathleen Turner’s character, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lawrence reportedly hopped over to “Dumb and Dumber’s” Atlanta set during a break from filming “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” which is shooting nearby.

The comedy follow-up will see original stars Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey returning as dimwitted duo Harry and Lloyd, alongside such co-stars as Turner, Rob Riggle, Rachel Melvin and Laurie Holden.

Lawrence will next be seen in this fall’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which is set to hit theaters on November 22. Also on the actress’s upcoming release slate is the Susanne Bier drama “Serena” opposite her “Silver Linings Playbook” co-star Bradley Cooper, David O. Russell’s star-studded “American Hustle” (also co-starring Cooper) and Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

