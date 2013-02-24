Jennifer Lawrence wins Best Actress at the Oscars for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

Jennifer Lawrence, the 22-year-old star of “Silver Linings Playbook,” has won the Oscar for Best Actress at the 85th annual Academy Awards.

“Thank you to the women this year,” she said in her acceptance speech. ” You were so magnificent and so inspired. It’s been so amazing getting to know you…you’ve made this experience unforgettable.”

The film’s writer and director, David O. Russell, told HitFix in December that he auditioned Lawrence for the role in a very unique fashion: via Skype.

“That was my first time I ever did that,” Russell said at the time. “She dressed up in character for the role and stole it right at the last second from three other very big actresses, who were vying very seriously for the role.”

Lawrence ended up surviving a pretty intense competition in the category, despite being considered a frontrunner since “Silver Linings Playbook” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September. Fellow nominees Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty”) and Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”) put up quite the fight.

But the Academy went with the performance in a film they clearly admired. “Silver Linings Playbook” received eight nominations from the Academy last month, including for Best Director and Best Picture.