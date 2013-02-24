Jennifer Lawrence wins Best Actress at the Oscars for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’

Jennifer Lawrence, the 22-year-old star of “Silver Linings Playbook,” has won the Oscar for Best Actress at the 85th annual Academy Awards.
“Thank you to the women this year,” she said in her acceptance speech. ” You were so magnificent and so inspired. It’s been so amazing getting to know you…you’ve made this experience unforgettable.”
The film’s writer and director, David O. Russell, told HitFix in December that he auditioned Lawrence for the role in a very unique fashion: via Skype.
“That was my first time I ever did that,” Russell said at the time. “She dressed up in character for the role and stole it right at the last second from three other very big actresses, who were vying very seriously for the role.”
Lawrence ended up surviving a pretty intense competition in the category, despite being considered a frontrunner since “Silver Linings Playbook” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September. Fellow nominees Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty”) and Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”) put up quite the fight.
But the Academy went with the performance in a film they clearly admired. “Silver Linings Playbook” received eight nominations from the Academy last month, including for Best Director and Best Picture.
Was it ever really that close, or did we just convince ourselves it was because we wanted Riva to win? I think a lot of Oscar pools got blown up by overthinking this one and not going with the obvious choice.
With Riva taking BAFTA, Chastain taking Globe/Critics’ Choice and Lawrence taking SAG, it was close. I don’t see convincing otherwise, but no one can prove a thing beyond extrapolation so it’s pretty much a pointless discussion.
(And indeed, a Globe for Lawrence, too.)
I maintain it wasn’t this close. The race, for all intents, ended the night Lawrence won the SAG. It was the turning point of the season. The Brits desperately tried to jump start Riva’s chances, did, and two weeks of preposterousness followed that Lawrence should just mail the loss in.
Does the BAFTA come too late in the process to influence voters? Or is there enough of a British Oscar contingent that it can be a sign that SAG (and the Globe, to some extent)isn’t going to reflect it accurately? I sincerely don’t know and am curious what people think.
It’s not about “influence.” It’s about seeing what a like-minded body, which includes many Academy members, is thinking. It was close. Believe what you must. :)
Did I miss it, or did she not thank D.O. Russell? She looked really rattled up there, so maybe it just slipped her mind.
Yes, I thought she seemed a little surprised to be up there, and following her stumble on the way to the podium, the brevity of her speech suggests to me that she simply froze in the moment.
This will this years Crash award, where everybody in years to come will remember it in a ‘how the hell did they give this award to that girl?’ way. I really do not understand even the nomination, she was all kinds of wrong on that part.
Oh please. If you didn’t like Lawrence’s performance, fine; but don’t act as this was a surprising thing. Since TIFF Jennifer Lawrence have the reviews and critics for her side:
-She was first runner up in NYFCC and got more votes than Riva
-She tied the LAFCA award with Emmanuelle Riva
-She was the first runner up in NSFC with only 8 votes of difference between her and Riva.
Lawrence has the critical acclaim and the industry goodwill.