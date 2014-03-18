Jennifer Lopez’s new album slated for June 17 release

Jennifer Lopez will release her first studio album since 2011″s “Love?” in June.

Out June 17, the as-yet-untitled set will be Lopez”s 10th album, including hits and remixes.

The “American Idol” judge prefaced the album with first single, “I Luh Ya Papi,” which was released earlier this month.

J-Lo revealed the news to Ryan Deelon on Maine”s Hot 104.7. In addition to French Montana, who collaborates on “I Luh Ya Papi,” guests include Robin Thicke, Big Sean, Tyga, and Maxwell.

“There”s so much amazing stuff on this album, I can”t wait for people to hear it, “she said. “We”re in the final stages of putting it together, I think we have to turn it in next week.”

As far as the fun role reversal in the “I Luh Ya Papi” video, Lopez says, “I thought it was time. When the director came up with the video, I was like if I”m the rapper, there has to be a lot of men in bathing suits around me.… it was funny how uncomfortable it was for the guys. Girls have been made to do it for years…. It was kind of fun.”