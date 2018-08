Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Well, it looks like Michael Cera has done another weird thing. This time around, he teamed up with funny lady Jenny Slate to form the band Molly and the Daves. They have one song and it’s a cover of Meredith Brooks’ “Bitch.” Kind of.

Doesn’t this just make you miss the 90s real bad? There was just so much bad fashion and questionable hygiene to make fun of back then! Ah, the good old days.