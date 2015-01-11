Jeremy Renner makes tactless ‘Golden Globes’ joke to Jennifer Lopez, Twitter explodes

When most people are very small, someone (a parent, a teacher, some third responsible adult) teaches us the difference between our “inside” thoughts and out “outside” ones. Apparently, Jeremy Renner missed this crucial milestone.

While presenting at the 2015 Golden Globes with Jennifer Lopez, he made the kind of joke you probably shouldn”t make on live national television:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

The Internet reacted swiftly, and without mercy.

#1:

Jeremy Renner rushes back to his table. “You guys hear that? That globes joke I made? Not too bad, right? Guys?” No one makes eye contact. – Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 12, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#2:

IS THERE ANYONE WITTIER THAN JEREMY RENNER? #goldenhlobes – Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 12, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#3:

How much did Jeremy Renner”s publicist pay Jennifer Lopez to be able to do that is my question… but LET ME STOP #GoldenGlobes – Ira III, Part 1 (@irathethird) January 12, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#4:

Somewhere in the US is a fifth grader accusing Jeremy Renner of stealing his JLo “globes” joke – V Magazine (@vmagazine) January 12, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#5:

Jeremy Renner wins best supporting creep #GoldenGlobes – Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) January 12, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#6:

Tina and Amy will now spend 15 minutes roasting Jeremy Renner to the point of tears for that “you've got the globes” joke. – Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 12, 2015

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js