Jeremy Renner makes tactless ‘Golden Globes’ joke to Jennifer Lopez, Twitter explodes

#Golden Globes
01.11.15

When most people are very small, someone (a parent, a teacher, some third responsible adult) teaches us the difference between our “inside” thoughts and out “outside” ones. Apparently, Jeremy Renner missed this crucial milestone.

While presenting at the 2015 Golden Globes with Jennifer Lopez, he made the kind of joke you probably shouldn”t make on live national television:

The Internet reacted swiftly, and without mercy.

