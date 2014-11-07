Jerry Seinfeld: I think I”m on the Autism spectrum

In an interview with Brian Williams, Seinfeld admitted, “I think, on a very drawn-out scale, I think I”m on the spectrum.” Seinfeld hasn”t been formally diagnosed, but when asked why he thinks he”s on the Autism spectrum, he replied: “You know, never paying attention to the right things. Basic social engagement is really a struggle. I”m very literal, when people talk to me and they use expressions, sometimes I don”t know what they”re saying.” He added: “But I don”t see it as dysfunctional. I just think of it as an alternate mindset.”

Jimmy Kimmel creates a fake “Idol”-like reality show: “Do You Have What It Takes?”

Contestants don't have to do anything on “Do You Have What It Takes?”, featuring judges Kimmel, Chilli from TLC, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Ali Fedotowsky along with host Kenny Mayne. PLUS: “Scandal”s” Darby Stanchfield reveals what it”s like to be a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest.

How to tell if a show is canceled

Rashida Jones insists “A to Z” isn”t canceled, despite NBC declining to order more episodes. Is she right?

Aaron Sorkin: I take between 6 to 8 showers a day

“I”m not a germaphobe,” says “The Newsroom” honcho. “It has nothing to do with germs. It”s all about a fresh start.”

Watch Stephen Colbert”s cameo on “@midnight”

Actually, Colbert didn”t even leave his “Colbert Report” desk for his cameo with Chris Hardwick.

Gillian Jacobs found out from Twitter that “Community” was moving to Yahoo

“I had heard some rumbling that it might happen but nothing really definite, so I read it like you did,” she says.

Matthew McConaughey plays “Facebreakers” with Jimmy Fallon

Watch them try to hit drawings of their faces with a football.

David Chase: Bush and Cheney helped inspire Tony Soprano”s fate

“We made that show during the Bush/Cheney years, and we were all seeing a lot of terrible things go unpunished,” Chase says in a podcast interview with Grantland. “Corporate malfeasance, political machinations, unjust war. So, I don”t know how I was supposed to make Tony Soprano pay for all the bad things he did when I didn”t see anyone else paying for what they were doing.”

Who is Twitter Will McAvoy?

A 30-year-old name Will has created a fictional account of a fictional character in HBO”s “The Newsroom.”

Watch the trailer for “Fortitude,” Pivot”s 1st scripted drama

The series about a violent crime committed in a close-knit neighborhood stars Richard Dormer, Stanley Tucci, and Christopher Eccleston.

Aubrey Plaza explains how she transformed into “Grumpy Cat”

Go behind the scenes of Lifetime's “Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever.” PLUS: Watch a compilation of Amy Poehler rapping.

Ashton Kutcher and Jon Cryer are now married on “Two and a Half Men”

Check out Kutcher”s Walden kissing Cryer”s Alan following their marriage ceremony.

Lisa Kudrow admits she wrote the tune for “Smelly Cat” from “Friends”

“The writers wrote it, I wrote the tune, and had a little help from Chrissie Hynde,” Kudrow said on Reddit.