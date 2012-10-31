‘Jersey Shore’ cast sends support to Sandy victims

The town that for millions made “Jersey Shore” synonymous with Snooki and fist-pumping was among the hardest hit by Superstorm Sandy – and its famous summer residents sent their prayers to those affected.

“Sandy destroyed Seaside – our second home,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told MTV News in a statement. “It’s devastating to see our boardwalk and favorite spots ruined. My prayers go out to everyone affected by the storm.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley appeared on the “Tonight Show,” and host Jay Leno asked about the house she owns with her fiance, Roger, in Toms River.

“Fixable, I want to say. It’s really, it like hurts the heart a lot. It’s really kind of devastating,” she said. But as long as like my dogs, Roger’s safe, my friends are safe, we’re just all without power.”

Vinny Guadagnino told MTV that Seaside Heights had become his second home, while Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio sent thanks to the “heroes” who were working to help. Sammi Giancola called the impact “devastating.”

Guadagnino tweeted that Staten Island, N.Y., where he lives, “looks like war zone” and posted a picture of a downed tree.

He, Farley and DelVecchio asked their Twitter followers to donate $10 to the American Red Cross by texting REDCROSS to 90999. Polizzi also said she would donate but was more true to form: “Ugh trying to change my son’s diaper while holding a flash light is not easy,” she wrote from East Hanover, using the hashtag “no power.”

