‘Jersey Shore’ gets two spin-off series starring Snooki, JWow, DJ Pauly D

Get ready for more “Jersey Shore” antics.

MTV has greenlit not one, but two new shows spun off from the reality ratings juggernaut. Fan favorites Snooki, DJ Pauly D and JWoww will be the focus of the shows.

First up is the untitled Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni JWoww” Farley project, which will allow fans the chance to see how the inseperable duo deal with everyday life after the vacation ends. The series will run for 12 episode.

The second is the untitled Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ Delvecchio project, which will air for 12 episodes, following Pauly D”s travels from coast-to-coast as he tours as an in-demand DJ.

Both projects are being produced by 495 Productions, and will be executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano for 495 and Jacquelyn French for MTV.

“The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast is at the center of the show’s ongoing success and Nicole, Pauly D and Jenni have become household names as a result of their unique, sometimes outrageous and often hilarious personalities,” said MTV exec Chris Linn in a press release. “We”re excited to put the spotlight on their lives away from the shore as they pursue their individual passions, careers and relationships. Both series are fun, fresh ways for us to evolve what is an already successful brand for us.”

“As we continue to reinforce our position as the entertainment destination for the Millennial generation, these two shows fit perfectly into that overall strategy, and we’re thrilled to add them to our diverse line-up,” said MTV’s Head of Programming David Janollari.

Since the January premiere of its third season, “Jersey Shore” has become the year’s top-rated show on all of television among viewers in MTV’s coveted 18-to-34 demographic.