Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the “Modern Family” star and connoisseur of fine bow ties, stole the show at a Trevor Project benefit gala last night by singing Taylor Swift's “Shake It Off” as a Fosse-type show tune. His moves are some serious Gwen Verdon stuff. Step and step and step and pout!

“I know what you're thinking: Why is a 39-year-old gay man singing Taylor Swift? It's making me uncomfortable,” he began.

Just watch the whole vid. It's inspiringly ridiculous.