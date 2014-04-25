Will Jessica Chastain tangle with Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible 5′?

(CBR) Jessica Chastain, the Oscar-nominated star of “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” has been offered a lead role in “Mission: Impossible 5,” SchmoesKnow reports.

She would join returning stars Cruise, Simon Pegg and, presumably, Ving Rhames, who has been in all the previous entries.

The fifth installment of the Paramount Pictures franchise brings Christopher McQuarrie on board to direct. He and Cruise have worked together on “Valkyrie,” which McQuarrie wrote, and “Jack Reacher,” which he directed. Drew Pearce of “Iron Man 3” fame wrote the script, although not much has been revealed in the way of plot details.

“Mission: Impossible 5” is scheduled to bow on Dec. 25, 2015.