Jessie J sure did put a lot of work into this ‘Burnin’ Up’ music video

If you're really honest with yourself, you'll admit that Jessie J's part is the best one in “Bang Bang,” which also features Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande.

Well, the British pop singer is very front-and-center in her new music video, for dance-inducing “Burnin' Up.”

This expensive little setup highlight pool-side action, buff bodyguards (or LIFEGUARDS??), Jessie J stomping it out with a dance troupe and 2 Chainz just kinda showing up and being 2 Chainz.

Whatever, grab some baby oil and a crystalline cocktail glass. “Burnin' Up” and “Bang Bang” are both off of Jessie J's next album “Sweet Talker,” out next week.