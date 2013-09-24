Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels reunite in new ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ set photo

#Jeff Daniels #Jim Carrey
09.24.13 5 years ago

Is it possible that after almost twenty years, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne are even dumber than when we first met them?

“Dumb and Dumber To” star Jim Carrey posted an on-set photo to his WhoSay account featuring himself and co-star Jeff Daniels happily reading a children”s book upside-down. In a nice synergistic move, the book is “How Roland Rolls,” written by none other than Carrey himself.
 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 The long-delayed sequel to the 1995 hit “Dumb and Dumber” reunited Carrey and Daniels — who just picked up an Emmy Sunday night for his work in “Newsroom” — with writer-directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly.

Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) and Kathleen Turner will also star in the film, which started filming this week.

No release date has been set, but “Dumb and Dumber To” will likely be in theaters sometime in 2014. 

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeff Daniels#Jim Carrey
TAGSbobby farrellyDUMB AND DUMBER TOJEFF DANIELSJIM CARREYPETER FARRELLY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP