Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels reunite in new ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ set photo

Is it possible that after almost twenty years, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne are even dumber than when we first met them?

“Dumb and Dumber To” star Jim Carrey posted an on-set photo to his WhoSay account featuring himself and co-star Jeff Daniels happily reading a children”s book upside-down. In a nice synergistic move, the book is “How Roland Rolls,” written by none other than Carrey himself.



How Roland Rolls comes out TODAY but it may be a little too sophisticated for Lloyd and Harry! Yep… THEY’RE BAAAAA… http://t.co/bhrYxNPKbv – Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 24, 2013

The long-delayed sequel to the 1995 hit “Dumb and Dumber” reunited Carrey and Daniels — who just picked up an Emmy Sunday night for his work in “Newsroom” — with writer-directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly.

Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) and Kathleen Turner will also star in the film, which started filming this week.

No release date has been set, but “Dumb and Dumber To” will likely be in theaters sometime in 2014.