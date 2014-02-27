Jim Carrey on finished ‘Dumb And Dumber To’: ‘Very funny’

LOS ANGELES – Jim Carrey's status report on “Dumber and Dumber To”: “We just finished up.”

Speaking to a small group of reporters on the red carpet at a David Lynch Foundation event in the Beverly Wilshire, the actor and comedian had nothing but kind words to say about the “Dumb and Dumber” sequel, set for a November 14 release this year.

“It's just really fantastic getting together with the old group again,” Carrey said, referring to “Dumb and Dumber” writers/directors Bobby and Peter Farrelly and co-lead Jeff Daniels. “I just saw an assemblage of the new movie… it's just so fun, it's almost a dissociative experience now. Harry and Lloyd are kind of their own people, like they actually exist. And they're not me, that's for sure.”

He said climbing back into his character Lloyd Christmas' shoes was no sweat across from Daniels' Harry Dunne, like “no time had passed at all. It was great. He's amazing.”

As for getting in the mindset for the ceaselessly idiotic character? “Eat lead paint.” Carrey said the biggest difference between the old script and this “very funny” film is that “it's on a computer now.”

The actor and comedian was on hand at the David Lynch Foundation's honoring of Rick Rubin for a “Lifetime of Harmony” award at thehotel on Thursday night (Feb. 27). The DLF raises awareness and furthers education on transcendental meditation, of which Carrey is a practicioner and admirer. Music artists like Jake Bugg, Damien Rice and the Dixie Chicks were on hand to perform in the Beverly Wilshire Ballroom; of the latter, outspoken band, Carrey said, “They're amazing, they're incredible… I just lost the South!”

Besides the Dixie Chicks, Carrey said he's been listening to songs like Hozier's “Take Me to Church” and acts like The Eels, Death Cab for Cutie, Radiohead, “'70s stuff,” the Beatles, Motown and jazz. And his favorit Rick Rubin-produced album? “I can't choose. Sophie's choice.”