Jim Carrey posts new pic of his chipped tooth from ‘Dumb and Dumber To’

Who knows what adventures befell Lloyd Christmas in the years since 1994’s “Dumb and Dumber,” but one thing for sure that hasn’t changed for Jim Carrey’s character is that signature chipped tooth.

That’s what the conclusion is, at least, from Carrey’s Tweet of his mug, featuring a little stubble and that signature smile (that’s Carrey’s real tooth, with no cap on it). He announced progress on the comedy sequel “Dumb and Dumber To” with some pristine grammar.

“GESS HUUZ BAK BICHEZ?” he posted.

It’s the first photographic evidence that the Farrelly Brothers, Peter and Bobby, have commenced work on “To,” after it was confirmed that Carrey and Jeff Daniels (as Harry Dunne) were both on board. Warner Bros. passed up working on the sequel, allowing room for indie Red Granite to pick it up on a $35 million budget.

“Dumb and Dumber 2” is expected to go to theaters in 2014, 20 years after the first movie was released. Aussie band Empire of the Sun will be scoring the flick.