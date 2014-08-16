Jim Carrey spoofs Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Lucy’ in new ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ posters

While watching the new film “Lucy,” did you find yourself mistaking hyper-intelligent star Scarlett Johansson for dim-witted Jim Carrey or, possibly, Jeff Daniels?

Probably not, but if so, two new posters for the duo's belated sequel “Dumb and Dumber To” probably won't help clear up the confusion.

Lose some braincells with Carrey below:



And here's Daniels' version (which looks much more demonic):



Written and directed by the Farrelly Brothers, “Dumb and Dumber To” also stars newcomers Laurie Holden, Kathleen Turner and Rob Riggle.

“Dumb and Dumber To” hits theaters November 14.