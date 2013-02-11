Jim Hill’s theory on the real nature of Brad Bird’s ‘Tomorrowland’ seems right on target

It doesn’t surprise me that Jim Hill is the one who connected some pretty obvious dots on “Tomorrowland,” the mysterious new Brad Bird film that was formerly known by its working title, “1952.”
After all, if there’s anyone out there who has written more about the business of Walt Disney over the years, I’m unaware of them. Hill’s been doing this for years, and he knows more about the parks and the studio and their history than almost anyone. He has a deep abiding love of Disney’s work, but he’s also more than willing to be critical of the way the brand has been managed over the years.
In March of 2012, he wrote a piece about an interview with Ward Kimball, one of the legendary animators who helped define the studio. In that interview, Kimball talked about being approached by the U.S. Air Force which was looking for a Hollywood partner to help them produce a documentary that would help acclimate the United States to the idea that UFOs were real.
Yes, that’s right. Ward Kimball, a highly respected filmmaker and artist, claims that he was approached by Al Meyers and Edward Heinemann, two key figures in aviation giant Douglas Aircraft, as well as George Hoover from the Office of Naval Research, and they laid out they proof they had for him. He says he saw photos and film that proved the existence of these crafts. Kimball was a self-proclaimed student of Charles Ford, a man whose work focused on the unexplained and the extraordinary. Eventually, support for the project was pulled, even after Colonel Miranda (of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base) told Kimball they had hundreds of feet of conclusive footage he could have. Miranda said that the main reason the footage couldn’t be released was because they didn’t have answers to offer the public about the imagery, and they didn’t want to cause a panic until they could offer people some reassurance about what they were dealing with.
Kimball ended up having to pull the plug after pretty much building the entire documentary. Without that footage, there seemed to be no point in doing it.
Can you imagine if the world found out UFOs were real from an episode of “Disneyland” on TV? That’s an amazing notion, and Kimball says Project Bluebook was an elaborate method of discrediting information that the Air Force knew was true. Hill was the one who connected that story with the early attempts at setting up the mystery of “Tomorrowland” in the minds of the audience. As we recently wrote, the project supposedly originated when studio head Sean Bailey had Damon Lindelof in to talk, and he brought out a box that had been kicking around WED Entertprises since the early days. There was a single label on the side of the box that read “1952,” and the contents inside ended up sparking the project that Lindelof ended up co-writing with Jeff Jensen.
You can’t help but notice that big blue paperback… a Bluebook… as well as photos, recordings, and even an issue of Amazing Stories magazine from 1928. This is what led Hill to make what seems like a very logical jump about how this could tell the story about that footage that was shown to Kimball, about the way the Air Force considered telling the truth before burying it, and about the nature of these things that are being discussed. Are they aliens? Are they from another time? And what role will George Clooney play in the film?
I don’t really believe that the box has been sitting around the studio since 1952, just waiting for someone to open it, but I think it’s a great foundation to use to build a larger science fiction film, and based on the way Jensen and Lindelof got comfortable with each other, with Jensen writing about “Lost” for Entertainment Weekly, it seems like a nice fit for the two of them. Brad Bird also has a perfect approach for this, as he’s a fan of pop culture from earlier eras, and if you look at the way he evokes the ’60s in “The Incredibles” without specifically setting the film in that time, he’s got a great sense of what it is that sells period detail.
Ultimately, I don’t really want to uncover everything about this movie early. I want to be surprised. But this is such a compelling rational case for what the film could be that I would not be shocked at all if it turns out to be at least close. What do you think of Hill’s detective work? And more importantly, what do think of Kimball’s amazing story?
“Tomorrowland” is set for release on December 19, 2014.
I knew it :D Well the part about tomorrowland and some weird conspiracy lol. Good enough for me. I cant wait to see what Bird does before caving in and directing Ep 8
Did we expect any less with Lindelof on board? Expect to have all your answers questioned.
As for existence of UFOs, the frosted side of me would love if this story about the U.S. Air Force was true and it means that UFOs are indeed real. However, the shredded wheat side of me thinks (if it is true) the Air Force may have just as easily been wanting to perpetuate the myth of UFOs to deflect attention away from top secret aircraft development.
Mark,
I can see both sides of your argument and there is some internal wrestling I am doing as well to kind of ultimately figure out which side I come out on (frosted or shredded wheat).
But the funny thing is that intitally the military released to the press in Roswell that it was an unidentified spacecraft that crashed there. Then in hours they changed it to a weather balloon. Normally I would be skeptical when it comes to UFO’s, but the way Roswell was handled leads me to believe that some alien craft did indeed crash in the New Mexico desert.
I also do believe that fact will be revealed within my lifetime. I understand the government’s apprehension at that time about revealing to the American people, to the world, such a profound fact. But I think we are coming to the point as a nation and as human beings that we can handle such a reveal.
Either way, if this theory about Bird’s film is true, count me in. It sounds all kinds of interesting and in Bird’s hands, with Clooney involved, it could be a pretty great film.
It’s Charles Fort, not Ford.
In the comments of Jim Hill’s article, someone points that one of the photos with Walt Disney on it is actually a montage with Cary’s Grant face replaced in this picture : [25.media.tumblr.com]
I don’t know what that’s supposed to mean (where would the link be between the film and Amelia Earhart ?) but it certainly shows that the box is not a real box wainting in Disney’s archive.
I’m super intrigued by this rumor whether the box is authentic or not (I’m firmly on the “not” side). I also think commenter “Mark” above is on to something. The government conspiracy aspect of this is the most fascinating part. I think it is more than likely a story about that rather than some sort of alien/transdimensional story. The truth of the UFO claim should be something they play with if this ends up being the actual story-line.
Bring it on.
I want to believe.
Ward Kimball’s “Mars and Beyond” episode of the Disneyland TV show is one of my favourite things ever. [www.youtube.com]