Jim James, Jeff Tweedy, Bob Dylan combine for ‘The Weight’ live: Watch

#Wilco
07.25.13 5 years ago

With My Morning Jacket, Wilco and Bob Dylan touring together — under the name AmericanaramA Festival, no less — you didn’t think they WOULDN’T cover The Band’s “The Weight” together, did you?

Now there’s video and audio proof: listen to Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Jim James of MMJ and Dylan all take their turns on putting the load right on themselves. I’m sure Levon Helm is somewhere, nodding, like “Of course.”

The track was performed at the bands’ July 24 stop in Virginia Beach. MMJ, Wilco and Bob Dylan have one more stop together, in Hoboken on July 26. What other collaborations would you like to hear?

Here are the rest of Bob Dylan’s tour dates for 2013.

